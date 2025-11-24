Marcile Pontsler

Marcile Pontsler, age 85, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Mrs. Pontsler was born in Van Wert County, the daughter of Eugene Clifford Clouse and Ruth Alice (Mongold) Pontsler Williams, who both preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Pontsler.

Mrs. Pontsler was a homemaker but had worked at Hills Hardware, Winder, Georgia. She loved to garden but family was everything to her especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Glenn R. Pontsler of Jefferson, Georgia; daughter, Tammy Deitsch of Mansfield; son, Tim Pontsler (wife, Julia) of Jefferson, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sallie Pontsler of Celina; three grandchildren, Jacob Deitsch (Elise) of Powell, Sarah Pontsler-Werthmann (Aaron) of Wooster, and Megan Pontsler of Savannah, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Penelope Deitsch, Edison Deitsch and Kieran Pontsler-Werthmann; sister, Jean-Ann Tredway (Jay) of Buford, Georgia, and step-sister, Paulette Miller (Mike) of Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 1, at the Chapel of Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Salvation Army officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Van Wert, P. O. Box 595, Van Wert, Ohio, 45891 or salvationarmy.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded also at cowanfuneralhome.com.