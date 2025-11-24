Random Thoughts: NIL, streaks, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around high school NIL, a classy gesture, streaks, a likely third rematch, Black Friday football and a big difference.

NIL

No big surprise here – OHSAA member schools have approved the NIL referendum, but the totals were a bit unusual. 447 schools voted yes, 121 schools voted no and 247 schools abstained. I’m not sure why anyone would abstain – it’s a simple yes or no.

The choices were pretty simple as well – approve it or have a court do it. At least this way, the OHSAA can set its own rules and guidelines.

I doubt it’ll have much of an impact in this area, but it could down the line if any area teams meet an NIL team long down a tournament trail.

Classy

Marion Local’s long winning streak was going to end at some point. As we all know, the end came with Friday’s 24-7 regional championship loss to fellow MAC member St. Henry.

I was impressed with both teams as the game ended. Marion Local, knowing it was over, took a knee to run off the final seconds. The two teams then immediately began to congralute each other, even before forming the handshake line. There was no excessive celebration by St. Henry, even though they had reason to, and Marion Local showed zero signs of anomosity.

To both teams – well done.

Streak I

Despite the loss, Marion Local still owns Ohio’s current regular season winning streak, 58 games. Liberty Center is second with 45 consecutive winning seasons. Wapakoneta has Ohio’s fifth longest current regular season winning streak, 28 games.

Streak II

Ohio’s new overall winning streak leaders (regular season and playoffs) are Columbus Bishop Watterson and Indian Valley, 28 each.

Division III

Barring a big upset in the state semifinals, Bishop Watterson and Toledo Central Catholic will meet in the championship game for the third straight year. Watterson is the defending champion, while Toledo Central Catholic was the champion in 2023.

Outside of it being the rubber match of sorts, there’s little to like about this.

Black Friday

The best part of Black Friday – 13 college football games that day. Some of them should be pretty good. Looking forward to it, followed by the start of the 2025-2026 boys high school basketball season that night.

Big difference

11 months ago, Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, while Jim Knowles was the defensive coordinator. Flash forward to now – Kelly is unemployed after being fired as offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, while Knowles is the defensive coordinator at Penn State, but almost certainly won’t be when the season ends. It’s kind of a lame duck thing. What a difference less than a year makes. It’s not like either one is hurting for cash though – Kelly was the NFL highest paid offensive coordinator ($6 million this season) and Knowles is the highest paid college defensive coordinator ($3 million this season).

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.