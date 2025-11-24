Real estate transfers 11/17-11/21/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from November 17-21, 2025.

Keith L. Allen, Lori A. Allen to Nicholas A. Kraner, Rylie M. Rayer-Wilson – Van Wert inlots, lot 1269.

Jack B. Henkaline 1999 Revocable Trust, Jack B. Henkaline Revocable Trust TR, Sharon T. Henkaline Revocable Trust, Sharon T. Henkaline Revocable Trust TR to Heidi L. Pence – Van Wert inlots, lot 601.

Gregory W. Smith to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation – a portion of Section 25 in Liberty Township.

Chad Stripe, Tori Stripe to Zane Slusher, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 363.

Johna L. Yoh, Johna Yoh to Seth A. Moser – Van Wert inlots, lot 1321; lot 1322.

Estate of Stanley R. Knittle to Mary M. Knittle – Van Wert inlots, lot 3403.

Seth A. Moser, Seth Moser to SM Rental Investments LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1321; lot 1322.

Paul J. Behrens, Amy Behrens to Paul J. Behrens, Amy Behrens – Van Wert inlots, lot 543.

Jason A. Davis, Lynda J. Davis to Justis A. Dowdy, Ashley R. Dowdy – a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township.

LFL Farms LLC to Mike Liebrecht, Laura Liebrecht – a portion of Section 28 in Washington Township.

Jeremy Garber to Jennifer Garber – a portion of Section 11 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Curtis Eddins, estate of Curtis Eddins ADM, Carmen Heffner ADM, Carmen O. Heffner ADM to Emma M. Wallace, Ethan B. Crow – Van Wert outlots, lot 97.

William E. Prince, William E. Prince Sr., Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Andrew Robinson – Van Wert inlots, lot 670.

G 5 Partners LLC to G-III LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4598.

Cemco Farms Inc. to Marvin H. Yoder, Susan R. Yoder – a portion of Section 32 in Ridge Township.

Brenneman Brothers, Stanley G. Brenneman PART, Kim C. Brenneman PART to Kyle C. Brenneman Living Trust, Kyle C. Brenneman Living Trust TR, Keaton A. Brenneman Living Trust, Keaton A. Brenneman Living Trust TR, Sarah N. Brenneman TR, Kristen M. Brenneman TR – a portion of Section 10 in Union Township.

Micah A. Germann, Emily Oceretko to Kelly J. Cheney – Van Wert inlots, lot 126; lot 127.

Bendele Personalty Revocable Living Trust, Bendele Personalty Revocable Trust TR, Janet Howell TR, Elaine Ulm TR to Elaine K. Ulm Revocable Trust Agreement, Elaine K. Ulm Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Lee M. Ulm TR – Delphos inlots, lot 80; lot 81; lot 82.

Mayrene Burgos to Emily Oceretko, Micah Germann – Van Wert outlots, lot 113.

Jennings Crossing LLC to Off Road Vehicles LLC, ORV LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4648.