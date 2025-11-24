Tour to showcase renovated historic spaces

Submitted information

The community is invited to step inside two buildings one being downtown Van Wert’s most iconic landmark during Main Street Van Wert’s “Open Doors Downtown Tour” from 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 19. The special guided tour experience offers ticket holders a rare behind-the-scenes look at the beautifully restored Van Wert Forward Union-Block Building at 107 W. Main St. and the historic Van Wert County Courthouse at 121 E. Main St.

Tickets are $25 per person, with tours departing every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. The last tour departs at 8 p.m. and participants can expect the full experience to last around one hour.

This event celebrates the ongoing revitalization efforts – an initiative made possible through the support, vision, and dedication of the Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Forward. Their commitment to restoring and reimagining these architectural treasures has opened the door, literally, for the community to experience these spaces in all their renewed beauty.

Tickets are limited, and time slots are expected to fill quickly. Reserve your tour online by clicking here.