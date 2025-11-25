Girls hoops: Ottoville downs Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Lincolnview and Ottoville were nearly even at halftime, but the Big Green used a big second half to pull away and win 53-30 Tuesday night.

The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, with Kassidy Hammons and Destiny Breese each hitting a trey and converting two foul shots. Kendall Schnipke accounted for seven of Ottoville’s 10 second quarter points and the Big Green carried a 20-18 lead into halftime. Brooklyn Koester scored seven points in the third period and Ottoville led 35-27 entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Big Green enjoyed an 18-3 scoring advantage, with Koester and Schnipke accounting for all of Ottoville’s points.

Koester led all scorers with 19 points and Koester added 17. Destiny Breese and Keira Breese had nine points for Lincolnview.

Ottoville (3-0) will travel to Fort Jennings on Tuesday, while Lincolnview (1-1) will host Paulding the same night.