Local Humane Society wants to “Clear the Shelter”

Dogs of various ages, sizes, shapes and breeds are ready for a “fur-ever” home. VWCHS photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society is holding a special “Clear the Shelter” adoption event made possible by a generous $3,000 donation from Deaf Dog Coffee + Co. Effective immediately, all adoption fees for cats and dogs are waived for adopters with an approved application.

“This donation represents who we are at Deaf Dog Coffee + Co.; a small business with a big heart and a belief that kindness creates change,” said Laura Bowen, owner of the Deaf Dog Coffee. “By contributing $3,000 to waive adoption fees at the Van Wert County Humane Society, we hope to spark a wave of holiday adoptions and truly ‘Empty the Shelter for Christmas. ’Every animal deserves a chance, and every family deserves the joy of unconditional love. We’re proud to play a small part in that magic.”

Those who have already been notified of an approved application within the last year may stop in during shelter hours and adopt a dog or cat right away. Prospective adopters who do not yet have an approved application can complete one at vwchs.orgapplications within three days, including a veterinary reference check and landlord approval for renters, to ensure that every animal is placed in a responsible, loving, and permanent home.

“We want every adoption to be a perfect match,” said Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart. “Our team is committed to making sure each pet finds a safe, stable, forever home, because that’s what every animal deserves.”

VWCHS is a certified no-kill shelter, meaning animals are never euthanized for space. Currently, the Humane Society is at maximum capacity for both cats and dogs, making this adoption event especially significant.

“Adopting a pet right now doesn’t just change one life, it opens a spot for us to rescue the next animal in need,” Barnhart said. “This event has the potential to help dozens of pets find homes before the holidays.”

The shelter currently houses dogs of all ages, breeds, and personalities, as well as cats of every age and color. With adoption fees waived, the shelter hopes more families than ever will consider adding a new companion to their home.

VWCHS is grateful for the ongoing support of Deaf Dog Coffee + Co., a business that remains a dedicated partner in helping local animals.

“Deaf Dog Coffee has been an incredible resource to us,” Barnhart said. “Their generosity makes a real impact, and we’re thankful not just for this donation, but for all the ways they consistently support the animals in our community.”

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Van Wert County Humane Society serving Van Wert County. In that time, the organization has helped over 2,000 animals get adopted and over 1,000 pets be reunited with their owners.

The community is encouraged to visit the Van Wert County Humane Society during open hours to meet adoptable pets. To learn more or to submit an adoption application, visit vwchs.org.

Humane Society hours are as follows:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday: 3-6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: closed