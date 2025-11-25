Turnpike issues high wind travel ban

VW independent staff/submitted information

With high winds in the forecast, including gusts up to 50 miles per hour, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 8 a.m. EST, Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled: