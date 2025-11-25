Turnpike issues high wind travel ban
VW independent staff/submitted information
With high winds in the forecast, including gusts up to 50 miles per hour, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 8 a.m. EST, Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.
The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.)
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations
- 2-axle buses longer than forty (40) feet
- Buses with 3 or more axles greater than forty-five (45) feet
