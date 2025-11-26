Ceremony at Fountain Park canceled

VW independent staff

Mother Nature has had the final say. Due to high winds, the Christmas at Fountain Park opening night ceremony, scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight has been canceled.

“The safety of our community, volunteers and equipment comes first,” a statement said. “While we were excited to kick off the holiday season with you, the weather simply isn’t cooperating.”

Because of the ongoing weather conditions, it’s not known when the park will be lit up. The Christmas at Fountain Park Facebook page will have updates, along with the VW independent.

The live reindeer that was scheduled to be at Fountain Park tonight has been rescheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 7.