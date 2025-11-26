Long list of hearings held in local court

Two substantial prison sentences were handed down by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield this week. The sentences were connected to two separate and unrelated cases.

Guy D’Andrea, 31, Van Wert, was sentenced to 4-6 years in prison for endangering children, a felony of the second degree. He was also ordered to pay court costs. In October, after a four-day jury trial, D’Andrea was convicted of the charge, which was tied to the abuse of a child, 11, causing serious physical harm.

Julian Pettis, 31, Cincinnati, was sentenced to 4-6 years for attempted rape, a second degree felony; 36 months for stragulation, a third degree felony, and 11 months for assault, a fourth degree felony. The sentences for attempted rape and strangulation will run concurrently, while the assault charge will run consecutively to the other two charges. He was given credit for 411 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Guy D’Andrea

A number of other hearings took place between November 19-26.

Sentencings

Adam Partin, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months prison with credit for 90 days already served for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Barbara Nickles, 67, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, 90 days electronic house arrest, a five year license suspension with no driving privileges for vehicular homicide, a first degree misdemeanor. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs (click here for the full story).

Brandon Zuppardo, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 80 days in jail with credit for 73 days already served, two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After violating his probation, Zachariah Williams, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at a community based correctional facility, three years of community control, any aftercare program, 30 days jail at a later date, must undergo substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Cody Fugate, 38, Wolcottsville, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to passing bad checks, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 57 days in jail with credit for 57 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignments

Juilan Pettis

Matthew Daisy, 45, of Rockford, entered a not guilty plea to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 10.

Jordan Frazier, 33, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. Frazier was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 10.

Brandon Cooper, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 17.

Cyle Black, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, also a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 17.

Carol Boyd, 51, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was set for for 8:30 a.m. December 17.

Trenton Younts, 52, of Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 10.

Bryant Hunt, 22, of South Bend, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield set at $25,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8 a.m. January 7.

Plea changes

Gunner Faterkowski, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. January 7.

Mason Imler, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Kyle Coble, 40, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted intimidation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 7.

Tabatha Thornsberry, 37, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. January 21.

Probation/bond violations

Lance Thompson, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was then sentenced to 156 days jail with credit for 151 days already served.

Haley Capetillo, 25, Portland, Indiana, admitted to violating her bond and treatment in lieu by failing to appear and consuming alcohol. A further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 14.

Leslie Weisenberger, 41, of Mendon, admitted to violating her probation by violating curfew and consuming alcohol. She was then sentenced to 360 days jail with credit for 64 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Time waiver

Ernie Ginter, 24, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. January 21. Ginter is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Case review

A motion to modify bond for Michael Whisman, 35, Van Wert was denied. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. January 14. Whisman is charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony; attempted vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony; aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor.