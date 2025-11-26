OIU targets illegal activities during holiday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Investigative Unit is reminding citizens and liquor permit holders to prioritize safety and celebrate responsibly during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. This high-risk period runs from today (Wednesday, November 26), through Sunday, November 30, and includes “Blackout Wednesday,” one of the year’s heaviest drinking days and when vigilance is most critical.

During the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday period, which spanned seven days from Monday, November 25, through Sunday, December 1, OIU made 26 total arrests, issued 11 administrative citations against liquor permit holders, and recovered eight guns.

“The Thanksgiving holiday period sees a sharp increase in social activity, creating an inherent rise in the risk for alcohol-related tragedies and criminal activity,” said OIU Executive Director Jamie Patton. “Permit holders and retailers are our essential partners in public safety. Their staff must be vigilant, trained, and ready to comply with all state laws to protect lives and our communities.”

OIU agents will be conducting high-visibility enforcement and compliance checks, specifically targeting increased risks associated with holiday gatherings and activities. Agents may charge individuals and businesses criminally, as well as issue administrative citations against liquor permits for violating Ohio’s Liquor Laws. Agents also investigate weapons, violence, and other criminal activity related to liquor establishments.

Illegal Sales and Over-Serving: Liquor permit premises must be highly vigilant on busy nights. It is illegal to sell or furnish alcohol to a minor or to an intoxicated person. OIU agents actively check establishments for compliance with laws regarding illegal intoxication and underage sales, as these are common violations during the holiday season. OIU offers a free, online alcohol server knowledge (ASK) program for those involved in the sale and handling of alcohol to learn the rules, responsibilities, and risks involved with liquor permits in Ohio.

Tobacco Compliance: Retailers have a duty to ensure strict compliance with laws governing tobacco sales to minors. Ohio law requires retailers to post a sign indicating that it is illegal to sell tobacco and alternative nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. Both a clerk who sells tobacco and alternative nicotine products to a person under 21 and the owner of the retail establishment may face criminal penalties that increase after the first violation under Ohio’s Tobacco 21 law.

SNAP Fraud: OIU investigates retailers who fraudulently accept food assistance benefits and others who illegally acquire and misuse SNAP benefits, a crime that can see increased activity around peak shopping holidays. Skimming devices designed to steal Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card information are commonly used by criminal organizations at SNAP-authorized retail locations. Retailers are strongly encouraged to seal payment devices and inspect payment terminals throughout the day for signs of tampering.

Report a violation

OIU encourages the public to report any suspected violations of alcohol, tobacco, and/or food assistance program laws. To report violations, visit oiu.ohio.gov or contact OIU’s Central Office at 614.644.2415. In case of an immediate emergency, always call 911.

The Ohio Investigative Unit enforces Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and SNAP fraud laws. OIU agents are sworn peace officers responsible for carrying out these responsibilities and enforcing criminal violations that occur in relation to their investigative duties.