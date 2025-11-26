Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 15

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

And then there were two. Well, two state semifinal football games involving three area teams.

It’s Week No. 15 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs and it means 28 teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Somehow, I don’t think any of them are complaining. For two of the teams – Columbus Grove and Coldwater – Thanksgiving practices are a routine part of the schedule.

Last week I went 2-1, with the one loss being St. Henry’s. This week, just two games on on the slate then next week, I’ll make predictions for all seven state championship games, regardless of which teams are playing.

Games of the Week

Division VI

Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. Coldwater (10-4)

I’m just going to say this and get it out of the way – Coldwater has played a much more challenging schedule. That’s not meant as a knock on Hopewell-Loudon. The Chieftans have played and beaten some solid teams in the Sandusky Bay Conference this season. They attained a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll of the season and Hopewell-Loudon has rolled through the playoffs. But they haven’t tangled with the likes of MAC teams like Coldwater, Marion Local, St. Henry, Anna, etc. Both teams are battle tested but in my mind, the level of battles is vastly different. Plus, as the defending state champion, Coldwater has deep tournament run experience.

I don’t think this will be a blowout by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, I think a touchdown or less will be the margin. I do believe Hopewell-Loudon could hang with Coldwater, but I’m not confident they’ll win the game. I’m going with the Cavaliers and I’ll add this – the winner will almost certainly face Kirtland in the state championship game.

The pick: Coldwater

Division VII

Columbus Grove (10-3) vs. St. Henry (12-1)

For the fourth consecutive year, Columbus Grove is in the state semifinals. That’s obviously a huge and very rare accomplishment. Kudos to all of the players and coaches who have made that happen. In each of those four years, the Bulldogs have had to face a team from the MAC – Marion Local in 2022 and 2024, and Versailles in 2023. Unfortunately for Columbus Grove, the MAC went 3-0 in those games. Now, the Bulldogs have to face yet another MAC school, St. Henry.

By now, everyone knows the Redskins ended Marion Local’s record 76-game winning streak with a 24-7 victory in the Division VII Region 28 championship game. Did I think that could happen? Yes, but with a much closer game. Did I think it would happen? To be honest, not really. I figured there was a chance, but not a great one. St. Henry proved everyone wrong in a dominating victory.

A lot of fans viewed last Friday’s game as the state championship game and in some ways, I wouldn’t necessarily argue against that. However, I can’t shake the feeling that this game will be closer than many people think. After the huge win over Marion Local, could there be a letdown by St. Henry? I suppose it’s possible but I doubt it. Columbus Grove is playing great football and obviously has experience with deep tournament runs. I do think the winner of this game will win the Division VII state title. Time for a pick. After a bit of hesitation, I’m going with the Redskins. Best of luck to both teams.

The pick: St. Henry