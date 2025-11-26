Retirees hold final meeting of 2025

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their year-end luncheon October 22, at Pizza Hut in Van Wert with the following people in attendance (front row, left to right): Kay Sluterbeck (guest), Phil Steinen, Vivian Langhals, Dorothy Helmke, Linda Holden, Sharon Baer, and Kathryn Herman. Back row: Val Sluterbeck, Terry Knebel, Dave Long, Chuck White, Deb Boroff, Ruth Ricker, Vickie Ingman, and Dewaine Johnson.

The group caught up on life events since the last gathering and enjoyed one another’s company while having the buffet or their favorite dish from the menu.

The Central Insurance retirees group and guests met one final time in 2025. Photo submitted

The Central Insurance retirees group is making a small change to the meeting schedule to help boost attendance in 2026. Starting next year, the group will meet on the last Wednesday of every month instead of the fourth Wednesday. For most months, this won’t affect the meeting date, but in months with five Wednesdays, the meeting will move to the final Wednesday of the month. This makes the schedule easier to remember and helps avoid conflicts that sometimes occur earlier in the month.

The next luncheon will be at 11 a.m. January 28. All Central Insurance retirees and guests are invited to meet at Pizza Hut, 735 W Ervin Rd. in Van Wert.