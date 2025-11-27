No lights again at Fountain Park
VW independent staff
Due to weather conditions, the Christmas display at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert will not be lit on Thanksgiving night.
POSTED: 11/27/25 at 3:16 pm. FILED UNDER: News
