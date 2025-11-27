NWS issues Winter Storm Watch
VW independent staff
It seems significant snow is headed to the area during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Van Wert County, along with Mercer, Paulding, Defiance, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Henry counties from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2-6 inches possible. An earlier forecast said between 5-12 inches. According to the National Weather Service, travel could be difficult to impossible.
