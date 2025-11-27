The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

NWS issues Winter Storm Watch

VW independent staff 

It seems significant snow is headed to the area during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Van Wert County, along with Mercer, Paulding, Defiance, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Henry counties from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2-6 inches possible. An earlier forecast said between 5-12 inches. According to the National Weather Service, travel could be difficult to impossible. 

POSTED: 11/27/25 at 2:59 pm. FILED UNDER: News