Josephine B. Delgado, 82 ,of Ohio City passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, November 26, 2025, at her home.

She was born on October 4, 1943, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Jacob V. Delgado, Sr. and Virginia M. (Perez) Delgado, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her companion, Charles Rice.

Josephine Delgado

Family survivors include her siblings, Jacob V. (Bonnie) Delgado, Jr. of Van Wert, Jamie Delgado, Roberto (Barbara) Delgado, Hector (Diane) Delgado, Angie Salazar all of Ohio City and Sara Summers of Columbus, and many nieces, nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Josephine worked at the Huffy Bicycle plant in Celina as a wheel lacer until closing, then she worked at Aeroquip Corporation (Eaton) in Van Wert. She was a 1965 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and loved to play bingo in her spare time. Josephine was also an excellent care giver that loved children, and was an excellent cook. She was known in Ohio City for making the best burritos and flour tortillas.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Father Christopher Bohnsack officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.