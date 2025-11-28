Top brass make friendly bets on game

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines, Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a friendly wager.

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a noon kickoff.

“Every year, this rivalry brings out the best of Ohio — our pride, passion, and belief in the Buckeyes,” said Governor DeWine. “I’m confident that Coach Ryan Day and this Buckeyes team will bring home the win. Ohioans know what toughness looks like, and we will see that on full display this Saturday. Go Bucks!”

Jim Tressel and Mike DeWine

“As the mom of two Wolverines, I know Michigan will bring strength, grit, and championship swagger to The Game,” said Governor Whitmer. I am confident that the Wolverines can beat that school down south for the fifth year in a row. Go Blue!”

Governor DeWine and Governor Whitmer both wagered chips that highlight their states. Governor DeWine wagered potato chips made in Ohio: Conn’s Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo’s from Cincinnati, Jones’ Potato Chips from Mansfield, and Mikesell’s. Governor DeWine is also including Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes to represent his team. Governor Whitmer wagered potato chips made in Michigan: Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City, and Downey’s Potato Chips from Waterford.

The two governors aren’t the top state-level officials to make a friendly wager on the game.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II have also agreed to a friendly bet ahead of tomorrow’s rivalry game.

“The Game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. I’ve never been shy of where I stand on this rivalry and that hasn’t changed,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “The toughness, discipline, and focus of this year’s Ohio State team reminds me of the groups from the past. I like our chances heading into The Game and have great faith in our guys. Let’s go Bucks!”

Known as “The Vest” during his years of coaching at The Ohio State University, Lt. Governor Tressel has wagered an Ohio State sweater vest. If the Buckeyes win, Lt. Governor Gilchrist will wear an Ohio State sweater vest and share a photo on social media. Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Gilchrist has wagered a University of Michigan sweater vest which Lt. Governor Tressel will wear and post on social media if the Wolverines win.

“As a proud alum, I cannot wait to cheer on our Wolverines during The Game,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II. I have no doubt that the University of Michigan will triumph. I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row and show the world why they are the leaders and the best. Forever Go Blue!”

In January 2001, Lt. Governor Tressel became the head football coach at The Ohio State University where he went 9-1 against the University of Michigan and guided the Buckeyes to seven Big Ten Championships and the 2002 National Championship. Michigan Lt. Governor Gilchrist attended the University of Michigan from 2000 to 2005 where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering.