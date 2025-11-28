VW independent Friday night scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games and state semifinal football games played on Friday, November 28.

Basketball

Allen East 52 Perry 38

Antwerp 60 Holgate 42

Arlington 61 Fort Jennings 38

Ayersville 71 Edon 63

Bath 58 Elida 38

Bellefontaine 59 Kenton 42

Delphos St. John’s 45 Kalida 30

Edgerton 47 Bryan 34

Hicksville 64 Fairview 63

Lima Central Catholic 67 Shawnee 58

Lincolnview 76 Wayne Trace 63

New Knoxville 54 St. Marys Memorial 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 81 Emmanuel Christian 14

Parkway 58 Calvary Christian 37

Tinora 45 Delphos Jefferson 42

Van Wert 57 Crestview 52

Football

Division VI

Hopewell-Loudon 20 Coldwater 18

Division VII

St. Henry 13 Columbus Grove 10