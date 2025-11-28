VW independent Friday night scoreboard
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games and state semifinal football games played on Friday, November 28.
Basketball
Allen East 52 Perry 38
Antwerp 60 Holgate 42
Arlington 61 Fort Jennings 38
Ayersville 71 Edon 63
Bath 58 Elida 38
Bellefontaine 59 Kenton 42
Delphos St. John’s 45 Kalida 30
Edgerton 47 Bryan 34
Hicksville 64 Fairview 63
Lima Central Catholic 67 Shawnee 58
Lincolnview 76 Wayne Trace 63
New Knoxville 54 St. Marys Memorial 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 81 Emmanuel Christian 14
Parkway 58 Calvary Christian 37
Tinora 45 Delphos Jefferson 42
Van Wert 57 Crestview 52
Football
Division VI
Hopewell-Loudon 20 Coldwater 18
Division VII
St. Henry 13 Columbus Grove 10
