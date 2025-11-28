Winter Storm Warning issued locally

VW independent staff

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Van Wert County and points north.

It replaces the Winter Storm Watch that was previously issued and it begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 7 p.m. Sunday. Along with Van Wert County, Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties are included in the warned area, along with all of northeast Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible. Between 3-7 inches of snow is expected locally but to the north, snowfall totals could range between 7-11 inches. Travel could be very difficult and hazardous travel conditions are expected Saturday through Sunday morning.

Allen, Mercer and Auglaize counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Those areas could receive 1-4 inches of snow plus wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.