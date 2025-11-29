Lancers race by Wayne Trace 76-63

VW independent sports

A fast start and balanced scoring were two big keys as Lincolnview opened the 2025-2026 season with an impressive 76-63 win over visiting Wayne Trace on Friday night.

With Gavin Evans scoring six points and Chayse Overholt and Marshall Hammons each adding five points, the Lancers jumped out to a 20-11 first quarter lead. Hammons, a freshman, added nine more points in the second quarter while junior Max Hammons added five to help power Lincolnview to a 36-22 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Overholt buried a pair of treys and scored eight points, while Hammons’ brothers combined for nine points, giving the Lancers a 55-42 lead entering the final period. In the fourth quarter, Lincolnview hit 17 foul shots while hitting just two baskets, both by Gavin Evans.

Gavin Evans goes to the hoop for two of his 17 points vs. Wayne Trace. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young

Max Hammons led Lincolnview with 20 points while Marshall Hammons added 18 points and seven rebounds. Evans finished with 17 points and Overholt added 13. As a team, the Lancers connected on 26-of-49 shots and 19-of-29 free throws with 27 rebounds and just seven turnovers.

Wayne Trace was led by Tanner Laukhuf, who scored a game high 21 points, including 12 in the third quarter, then added two triples in the fourth period. Caden Sinn added 18 points, including four treys and Carter Clemens had 17 points and seven rebounds. Zach Stoller finished with a team high 10 rebounds. The Raiders were 23-of-51 shooting and 7-of-12 from the foul line with 28 rebounds and 16 turnovers.

Lincolnview (1-0) will host Upper Scioto Valley Friday night while Wayne Trace (0-1) will host Bryan the same night.