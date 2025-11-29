Support shown for multifamily housing

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP) at Ohio Northern University recently completed the latest edition of the Northern Poll, a survey of Ohioans dedicated to providing cutting-edge insights on public opinion regarding political issues. The project, which was conducted in collaboration with Survey USA, surveyed 1,638 Ohio adults from October 7 through October 13. The margin of error ranged from 3.1 to 5.1 percent depending on the specific items.

Zoning issues were the focus of this poll, with items asking opinions about solar farms, multifamily housing, cannabis dispensaries, and computing AI/Data centers. The specific character and makeup of communities and neighborhoods are greatly influenced by how state and local governments regulate land development and use. ICAPP Scholars Paige House and Brandon Didion recently completed a detailed analysis regarding the attitudes of Ohioans on multifamily housing and its various impacts (economic, quality of life, and public safety).

General Support for Multifamily Housing

Overall, Ohioans are supportive of multifamily housing. Respondents were asked whether the construction of homes which can be occupied by multiple families should be allowed. On the one hand, 45 percent are in support (16 percent strong support; 29 percent somewhat support). On the other hand, 26 percent are in opposition (nine percent strongly oppose; 17 percent somewhat oppose). Subtracting the negative responses from the positive responses yields a net positivity rating of plus-19. This support cuts across demographic groups, except for senior citizens at plus-4, who are notably less supportive than younger respondents.

Positive Views of Economic Impact

Respondents were asked to rate the economic impact that multifamily housing would have on their community. Overall, 51 percent of the respondents indicated that it would be positive (15 percent very; 36 percent somewhat), while 19 percent indicated that the economic impact of multifamily housing would be negative (five percent very; 14 percent somewhat). This yields a net positivity rating of plus-32. These positive views extended across demographic and political groups.

“Overall Ohioans are optimistic about the economic impact of multifamily housing,” said Brandon Didion, ICAPP Scholar, Ohio Northern University.

Opinions on Quality-of-Life Impact Mixed

Respondents were asked about their opinions regarding the quality-of-life impact of multifamily housing. While the Net Positivity score for this item was plus-13, there were distinctive differences between many groups of Ohioans in terms of Net Positivity ratings. For instance, the net positivity rating for seniors (plus-1) was notably lower than younger respondents. Quality-of-life impacts were viewed more positively by Blacks (plus-46) and Hispanics (plus-26) than whites (plus-9). Homeowners (plus-5) are far less positive about this than those who rent (plus-32). The net positivity ratings on this impact were negative for rural Ohioans, Republicans, those earning more than $100,000 a year, and those identifying as “very conservative.”

Some Ohioans Express Concerns about Public Safety

Respondents were also asked to assess the impact of multifamily housing on public safety. The Net Positivity score was plus-7, suggesting some concerns. Seniors (plus-9) rated the public safety impact more negatively than those younger in age, Hispanics (plus-37) and African-Americans (plus-28) rated this impact significantly more positively than whites (plus-4). Rural Ohioans (negative-4) had a significantly more negative view than suburbanites (plus-5) and urban residents (plus-26). Renters (plus-26) rated this impact much more positively than did homeowners (negative-1). Finally, the net positivity scores on this variable were negative for Republicans, those rating themselves as either “somewhat” or “very” conservative, and Ohioans earning more than $100,000 a year.

“The negative opinions of rural residents to the impact of multifamily housing could be due to the rarity of multi-family housing in rural areas,” said Paige House, ICAPP Scholar, Ohio Northern University.

Conclusion

The results of the latest Northern Poll suggest that Ohioans have a generally favorable impression of multifamily housing and are particularly positive regarding the economic impact of multifamily housing. However, opinions on the impacts of multifamily housing on quality-of-life and public safety are less favorable. Such negative views are more common among senior citizens, homeowners, rural residents, Republicans, ideological conservatives, and respondents earning more than $100,000 a year.