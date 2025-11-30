Cavalier bowlers outduel Lincolnview

VW independent sports

COLDWATER — Lincolnview was swept by Coldwater in varsity bowling action at Pla-Mor Lanes on Saturday.

On the girls’ side, the Cavaliers topped the Lancers 2301-2255. Lincolnview was paced by Gwen Goins (157-190-347) and Abby Dannenfelser (143-202-345), followed by Aubrey Ricker (174-137-311), Hadley Goins (180-129-309), Lilly Holdgreve (109) and Riley Brown (98).

Pacey Early led the Lancer boys with a 185-223-408 series, followed by Zach Newell (166-215-381), Owen Dannenfelser (203-168-371), Graden Clay (145-188-333), and Logan Block (192-140-332). Coldwater’s Carter Miller led all bowlers with a 245-243-488 series, as the Cavaliers posted a 2869-2673 victory.