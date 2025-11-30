Football state title game matchups set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Following the state semifinals Friday night, 14 schools have earned a trip to Canton for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships December 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

All seven championship games will be televised by Spectrum News 1, with Spectrum’s coverage also streamed live at SpectrumNewsApp.com and OHSAA.tv. The OHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast all seven games.

2025 OHSAA Football State Championships

Division II

Avon (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (14-0), Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Rematch of last year’s Division II championship game (Avon won 20-13)

Third championship game appearance for Avon (one state title in 2024)

Fourth championship game appearance for Anderson (one state title in 2007)

Division IV

Cleveland Glenville (11-3) vs. Shelby (14-0), Friday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Fifth championship game appearance for Glenville (two titles, 2022 and 2023)

First championship game appearance for Shelby

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0), Friday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Third-straight year these two teams have met in Division III state championship.

TCC won 27-7 in 2023 and Watterson won 19-14 in 2024.

Eighth championship game appearance for Toledo Central Catholic (five titles, most recent in 2023)

Eighth championship game appearance for Watterson (three titles, most recent in 2024)

Division I

Cincinnati St. Xavier (11-2) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (14-0), Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Eighth championship game appearance for St. Xavier (four titles, most recent in 2020)

First championship game appearance for Olentangy Orange

Division VII

St. Henry (13-1) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (13-1), Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Ninth championship game appearance for St. Henry (six titles, most recent in 2006)

Second championship game appearance for Hillsdale (no state titles)

Division VI

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1), Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

14th championship game appearance for Kirtland (seven titles, most recent in 2023)

Third championship game appearance for Hopewell-Loudon (no titles)

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0), Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.