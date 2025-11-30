Snow socks county, more snow on the way

VW independent staff

The weather forecast was spot on.

After a Winter Storm Watch was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, 4.7 inches of snow fell in Van Wert and 4.5 inches fell in Convoy, with most of it coming down Saturday afternoon and evening, making travel around the county and beyond hazardous. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled a number of slide offs and accident. Most, if not all were minor in nature.

The conditions forced the postponement of a number of high school basketball games on Saturday, including Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s. A makeup date has not been set. While that game was postponed, another game in Delphos was played, as Fort Recovery traveled to face the Jefferson Wildcats. However, the game was reportedly delayed because the Fort Recovery bus became stuck in Delphos.

While road crews were out in full force after the snow started falling, high winds caused blowing and drifting of snow and left many city streets in Van Wert snowy covered and in many cases, icy. It was the same on a number of roads around the county.

Outdoor conditions left Christmas at Fountain Park dormant for all but one night – Friday night.

While it’s still officially fall, more wintery weather is on the way. According to the National Weather Service, 2-4 inches of new snow is expected to fall tonight (Monday), then colder conditions will set in later in the week, including a forecast low of 4-above Thursday night.