Some games played, some postponed

VW independent sports

Inclement weather forced the postponement of several area boys high school basketball games on Saturday. However, a handful of games went on as scheduled.

Fort Recovery 66 Delphos Jefferson 52

Lima Central Catholic 66 Bath 43

Shawnee 79 Elida 50

Waynesfield-Goshen 45 Kenton 43

Postponed

Continental at Temple Christian

Fort Jennings at Ada

Kalida at Arlington

Parkway at Botkins

Perry at Ottoville

Tinora at Bryan

Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s