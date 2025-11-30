Some games played, some postponed
VW independent sports
Inclement weather forced the postponement of several area boys high school basketball games on Saturday. However, a handful of games went on as scheduled.
Fort Recovery 66 Delphos Jefferson 52
Lima Central Catholic 66 Bath 43
Shawnee 79 Elida 50
Waynesfield-Goshen 45 Kenton 43
Postponed
Continental at Temple Christian
Fort Jennings at Ada
Kalida at Arlington
Parkway at Botkins
Perry at Ottoville
Tinora at Bryan
Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s
POSTED: 11/30/25 at 10:02 am. FILED UNDER: Sports