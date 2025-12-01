Blighted property on Leeson Ave. scheduled for auction

This blighted property at 600 Leeson Ave, which is owned by Van Wert City Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers, will be available at auction this Saturday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An auction is scheduled for this weekend for a blighted property owned by a member of Van Wert City Council.

A sign placed on the property at 600 Leeson Ave. indicates the real estate auction will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 6. The property is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the city against Judy Bowers, who currently serves as an at-large council member. The suit, which was filed in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, refers to her at Judith A. Hammond.

Paperwork filed with the court indicates that on January 3 of this year, the city served Bowers with a 15-day notice notice to bring the property into compliance. The building on the property has been vacant for years.

“The Defendant has had reasonable and ample notice, time and opportunity to abate the dangerous conditions and eliminate the public nuisance yet she has failed to bring it into compliance,” Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher said in the suit. “The structure is dilapidated, it does not have adequate provisions for ventilation, light, air, sanitation or open space; it is unsafe; it is in violation of the building code; it has been abandoned for a lengthy period of time and has not had working utilities.”

The lawsuit was formally filed on September 24. The city claims the building adversely affects the surrounding community and nearby property values.

The city is seeking an order to have Bowers bring the property into compliance, order it demolished at her cost, or an order to transfer the property to a new owner. Saturday’s auction is three days ahead of a court hearing to act on a motion for summary judgement, meaning if the property is sold, the matter would presumably be dropped from the court docket.

The auction, conducted by Straley Realty & Auctioneers, will be held on-site, with an opening bid of $5,000. According to the listing, the commercial building on the property is listed at more than 3,000 square feet. An open house is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. this Wednesday.

Bowers is finishing her second term as a member of council. She sought re-election last month but finished fifth out of five candidates in a race for three at-large seats. Her term end end December 31.