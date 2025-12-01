Carol Lynn (Vandersommen) Springer

Carol Lynn (Vandersommen) Springer, 70, of Van Wert, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family, at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2025, at the Defiance Hospice Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 13, 1955, in Akron, Ohio, to Al and Dorothy Vandersommen, who both preceded her in death.

She grew up the youngest of four children, brother Ken Waggoner (deceased), sisters Karen Dixon of Ruskin, Florida, and Cherie L. Conrad of Van Wert.

Carol attended first through eight grade in the Van Wert County School system, then moved to Marietta, Ohio, when her parents were transferred with J. C. Penney Co. She attended Marietta High School, graduating in 1973. Owens Technical College was her next destination, graduating with a degree in business. Carol then moved back to Van Wert and began her 31-year career at Van Wert County Hospital. After retiring from the hospital, she worked part-time as a receptionist for Hoffman Plumbing.

On November 22, 1980, Carol married the love of her life, Dale Randolph Springer (Randy), recently celebrating 45 years of marriage. Carol and Randy have three children, Tina Muncy of Georgia, Scott (Jill) Springer of Harlan, Indiana, and Brandon (Jessica) Springer of Van Wert; blessings of grandchildren, William Hodge, Cassidy McCarty, Karissa McCarty, Rileigh Raines, Carley (Logan) VanMetre, Devann (Damon) Norton, Grace Springer, Julia Springer, Taylor Springer, Gage Springer, Gavin Springer, Savannah Springer, and Kolton Springer, and five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rick (Sarah) Springer, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carol organized a “Breast Cancer Awareness Group” to increase support for women dealing with breast cancer, a disease she battled herself in 2009. She enjoyed crocheting, and in the spring, summer and fall months getting away to relax and renew at Big Turkey Lake with Randy by her side. She will be missed by her family and friends and remembered each day as the kind-hearted, compassionate, caring, and smiling person she was. Carol fought the good fight up to her last breath.

Carol was a member of LifeHouse Church and a firm believer in their mission to see lives changed by the Love of God!

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Waggoner; parents Al and Dorothy Vandersommen; mother and father-in-law, Dale and Sue Springer; brother-in-law, Wayne Dixon, and grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, December 5, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

