Christmas in the Air this weekend

By Quincy Thompson

A festive and meaningful week is ahead at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as Van Wert Live presents a full lineup of holiday activities for families and community members of all ages. The week begins with the final days of the Hometown Holiday Wreath Contest, followed by Christmas in the Air variety show on Saturday, and concludes with the first-ever annual Hometown Holiday community celebration on Sunday.

This week marks the final opportunity to participate in the Hometown Holiday Wreath Contest, an annual fundraiser that supports Van Wert Live’s youth programming. Each dollar donated counts as a vote for a favorite wreath, and all funds raised help sustain arts opportunities for young people in the community. Voting closes on Friday, December 5, and those wishing to support the cause can do so online at www.gogophotocontest.com/hometownholidaywreath. The winning wreath will then be announced on Sunday, December 7, during the Hometown Holiday event.

On Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m., families are invited to enjoy Christmas in the Air, a heartwarming holiday variety show filled with music, dance, and uplifting entertainment. This show brings together talented performers for an evening that captures the joy and wonder of the season. Additional details about the show can be found at vanwertlive.com, where tickets are still available.

Holiday music and dance will take over the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday night. Photos submitted

The week culminates on Sunday, December 7, with the First Annual Hometown Holiday event, a free open-house celebration designed for families and community members to enjoy together. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. with the Lincolnview Steel Drum Band performing on the Niswonger stage. Santa will be on site to greet families from 2-4:30 p.m., and the Brumback Library will offer story time throughout the afternoon. All three Van Wert County school choirs will perform during the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The celebration concludes with a performance by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band starting at 5 p.m. In addition to the stage entertainment, children can enjoy cookie decorating, craft making, and other hands-on activities. Those wishing to participate in the activity stations are encouraged to register by Friday.

With opportunities to support local youth programs, enjoy professional holiday entertainment, and come together as a community, this week offers many ways to make lasting memories at the Niswonger. Van Wert Live looks forward to welcoming guests for a weekend full of holiday spirit and celebration.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.