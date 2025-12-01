Denver Bierman returning to Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has announced that Denver Bierman and The Mile High Orchestra will return to Van Wert for a special Christmas performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 17, in the Bagley Auditorium.

For this performance, Denver will be accompanied by seven members of The Mile High Orchestra, bringing a full, rich, and inspiring musical experience to the community. Known for their uplifting, faith-filled, and high-energy style, the group has performed around the world and continues to share messages of hope, joy, and celebration through their music.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denver Bierman and members of the Mile High Orchestra back to our campus, said Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer at The Marsh Foundation. “Their Christmas performance brings such joy and meaning to the season. We are grateful to share this experience with our community and hope families, friends and neighbors will join us for this special evening.”

The concert is free and open to the public. While no ticket is required, guests are encouraged to RSVP to help ensure seating availability. RSVP here.