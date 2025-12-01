Gas prices fall sharply since last month

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the holiday season now underway, there’s good news – at least for now – at gas pumps locally and statewide.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 21.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 29.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Pump prices have fallen 50.4 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

Gas at Murphy USA was $2.51 per gallon on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.722 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $1.94 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.55 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Nearly every state saw average gas prices fall heading into Thanksgiving, with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for several consecutive days—falling to $2.95/gal over the weekend, the lowest level since May 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production for December, oil prices have struggled. Combine those factors and you have a solid recipe for continued downward pressure on gas prices in the weeks ahead. A few dozen stations are already offering gas under $2 per gallon, and we could see that number grow as we move further into the holiday season. It couldn’t come at a better time for Americans—with relief arriving just as the holidays kick off.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

December 1, 2024: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

December 1, 2023: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 1, 2022: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

December 1, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

December 1, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 1, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 1, 2018: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 1, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

December 1, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 1, 2015: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)