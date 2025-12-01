Lodge 62 donation…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 is honored to give back to those that served. The Lodge remains committed to building strong partnerships in the community and supporting those who have given so much in service to our nation. Representatives from the Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 presented a donation to the Van Wert VFW Post 5803 to assist with much needed kitchen equipment. It is Lodge 62’s privilege to support the men and women of the VFW and the ongoing work they do for veterans and the community. Pictured above (left to right) are Richard Shobe – FOP, Deb Ebert – FOP, Gary Schaadt – VFW, Bryon Wells – FOP, Pat Freenam – VFW, John Wiley – FOP, Adam Wehage – FOP, Keith Collins – FOP, Colleen Wiley – FOP. Photo submitted