Random Thoughts: hoops, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a rough start for WBL boys basketball teams, OSU vs. Michigan, SEC drama, and rematches.

Just two

After the opening week/weekend of the boys high school basketball season, just two WBL teams are undefeated – Van Wert (1-0) and Ottawa-Glandorf (2-0). Everyone else has at least one loss. I should note that two teams – Defiance and Wapakoneta didn’t play this past weekend, but will begin their respective seasons this Friday night.

Shawnee’s loss to Lima Central Catholic in the Elida Tipoff Classic was a bit of a surprise to me but in fairness, both teams should be very good this season. I was looking forward to Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s on Saturday night but that was put on hold by Mother Nature. It should still be a great game whenever they do play. Both teams have this Friday off, but I don’t think officials could be secured for that night.

OSU vs. Michigan

Like many Ohio State fans, I’m very happy about the win over Michigan. I’m not happy with some of the conduct on the field by both teams.

Look, I get it – this isn’t 1975. But I couldn’t help but think what would have happened if some of the behavior (again, on both sides) occurred when Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler were coaching. Those games were always hard fought and there was respect between the two teams, or at least it seemed there was respect. You’d be pressed to see cheap shots, constant jawing, rage baiting etc. and if it did, someone would pay dearly at the hands of the coaches.

It’s a rivalry game – got it. Doesn’t have to be like that though.

SEC drama

I don’t know if anyone has used this word to describe the whole Lane Kiffin/Ole Miss/LSU saga, but it just feels slimy all around.

Slimy the way Kiffin handled it, basically holding Ole Miss (and other schools?) hostage while he took his sweet time and dragged this whole thing out, then trying to play the victim in his statement announcing his move to LSU. In a nutshell, he wanted to keep coaching Ole Miss as long as they were in the playoffs but was denied by the school’s athletic director. Either you’re in or out and it’s obvious he didn’t want to be there, so goodbye.

Slimy the way LSU has handled everything. Brian Kelly obviously wasn’t anyone’s favorite but his whole dismissal drama dragged on for weeks. Apparently, he wasn’t actually officiall fired until last week and at one point, the school was at least exploring the option of firing with cause to get out of paying his buyout. The governor of Louisiana was in the middle of this whole thing, which is odd, and it just feels like whoever is calling the shots has unrealistic expectations.

I’m not sure who’s the bigger villain in all of this, but maybe Kiffin and LSU are made for each other.

More on that…

I don’t have the answer, but something has to be done by the NCAA to stop poaching coaches while the season is still going. If it involves changing signing day or anything else, do it, please, now.

Rematches and more

Of the seven football state championship games that will be played in Canton Thursday-Saturday, two are rematches from last season – Avon and Cincinnati Anderson in Division II and Columbus Bishop Watterson in Division III.

Of the 14 teams competing for state titles, only two are making their first ever state championship game appearance – Shelby in Division IV and Olentangy Orange in Division I. It should be noted that Orange has been open for less than 20 years. Shelby has been around for more than a century and actually has a long and storied football history.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.