Real estate transfers 11/24-11/26/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from November 24-26, 2025.

Alicia Lynn Howell, Alicia Lynn Wheeler, Alicia Lynn Lotz, Ethan Howell to Jack Adams – Delphos inlots, lot 154.

Tyler B. Hoghe to Tammy Johnson – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 58; lot 59; lot 60.

Estate of Clinton D. Ingledue to Kyle Ingledue – a portion of Section 21 in Jackson Township.

Coleman Gamble Holdings LLC to Krieg Keystone Inheritance Trust, Krieg Keystone Inheritance Trust TR, Russell A. Bensman TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 1058.

Estate of Connie R. Klinger, Gayle H. Klinger to estate of Connie R. Klinger, Gayle H. Klinger – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township.

Estate of Gayle H. Klinger, Estate of Gayle H. Klinger EX, Timothy P. Klinger to Convoy Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township.

Bockey Holdings LLC to Jason E. Bunch, Alicia M. Bunch – a portion of Section 21 in Washington Township.

Matthew A. Linton, Judy A. Linton to The Marsh Foundation Inc., Marsh Foundation Inc – a portion of Section 25 in Ridge Township.

Gene D. Pool to Vickie L. Pool – Van Wert inlots, lot 3275.

The Landing Place LLC to Kari Burdg, James Dean Burdg – Van Wert inlots, lot 1290.

Elite Equity Contracting LLC to Jennifer Fraker – Van Wert inlots, lot 1083.

Janet M. Merkle Irrevocable Trust, Janet M. Merkle Irrevocable Trust TR, Kevin L. Merkle TR, Janelle L. Hardesty TR to Benjamin D. Eddy, Katie A. Eddy – Van Wert inlots, lot 4141.

Estate of Duane Paul Adams to Danielle N. Adams – Convoy inlots, lot 358; lot 371; Convoy outlots, lot 4; lot 7.

Terri L. Jones to Terri L. Jones Revocable Living Trust, Terri L. Jones Revocable Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 34 in York Township.

Carl R. Jeffery, Susan M. Jeffery to Jessica Jeffery-Mohr LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 3927.

Aimee M. Nicolai to Adam M. Hoaglin – a portion of Section 32 in Pleasant Township.

Rick Anderson, Lynn Anderson to Brian Gauthier, Rachel Gauthier – Van Wert inlots, lot 1579.