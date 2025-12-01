VWCT to support the Salvation Army

The next Van Wert Civic Theatre show, One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, tells eight heartwarming holiday stories set entirely inside a bustling shopping mall.

To heighten the realism and festive atmosphere, Van Wert Civic Theatre is collaborating with The Salvation Army. Before the show, a Salvation Army volunteer with the iconic red kettle will be stationed in the lobby, just as you would find in any mall during the holidays. Every dollar donated will directly support The Salvation Army’s local Christmas programs.

One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall runs at 7:30 p.m. December 4–6 and 7–13, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. December 7 and 14. Join the Van Wert Civic Theatre for eight heartwarming holiday stories — moments that could easily be happening in malls everywhere this time of year.

Tickets are available at vwct.org or by calling 419.238.9689.