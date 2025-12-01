William J. “Bill” Riley

William J. “Bill” Riley, 71, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, November 27, 2025, at his residence in Van Wert.

Born May 28, 1954, in Van Wert, to Joseph and Helen (Conwell) Riley, who both preceded him in death, Bill was a 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School. Shortly after, he proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1972 to 1977. Following his military service, he began a career in industrial maintenance, retiring from Parker-Hannifin Corp.

On February 9, 1980, Bill married Pamala Simpson at Trinity Friends Church. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and formerly belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the Van Wert Moose, and the Wetzel Motorcycle Club. Bill had a lifelong love of riding his Harley Davidson and was often seen enjoying biker gatherings with friends.

For many years, Bill dedicated his time to coaching softball for the Van Wert girls’ summer league. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan and took great joy in cheering on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pamala Riley of Van Wert; son, Ed Riley of Amherst; daughters, Thai Riley and Lane Riley, both of Van Wert; brother, Dan (Nancy) Riley of Van Wert; sisters, Chris (Phil) Taylor of Butler, Indiana, and Diana (David) Freels of Van Wert. He was a proud grandfather to Malachi Battle, Arnez Riley, Kevyon Shurelds, NaLani Shurelds, all of Van Wert; Olivia (Brian) Merriman of Columbus; Noah Riley and Quinn Riley, both of Amherst, OH. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Aryese and Halo Riley; and his beloved canine companions, Coco and Chunk.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the family.

