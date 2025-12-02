11 die in crashes during holiday weekend

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 people died in eight fatal crashes during the Thankgiving holiday travel period, November 26-30. It’s the same total as last year, but lower than Thanksgiving weekend 2023, when 13 people were killed in crashes throughout the state.

None of the fatal crashes occurred locally.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that of the eight fatal crashes that were reported, at least two of them involved operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and three of them involved people not wearing safety belts.

Overall, 766 crashes were reported during the five day span.

Troopers issued 462 safety belt citations during the reporting period and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they arrested 281 people for impaired driving and another 38 on drug-related charges.