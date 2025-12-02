2026 dog licenses available at a number of locations

VW independent staff/submitted information

2026 Van Wert County dog Licenses are now available and will be sold through January 31, 2026.

All dogs three months or older require a license. The one year dog license fee is $18 per tag. If purchased after January 31, an additional $18 penalty fee will be charged.

Dog tags can be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Van Wert Co. Sheriff’s Dept. 113 N. Market St., Van Wert

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog, 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire

Trisha’s Ruff Grooming 309 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert

If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take your application with you.

Licenses may also be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/. A convenience fee will apply.

The following licenses are available only in the Auditor’s Office:

A three year dog license is $54 per tag.

A lifetime dog license is $180 per tag.

A kennel license is $90 which includes 5 tags, extra tags are $1 each.

A penalty fee will be applied if purchased after January 31.

Anyone with questions, should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office 419.238.0843, option 1.