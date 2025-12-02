James Lee (Bugs) Prichard

James Lee (Bugs) Prichard, 81, passed away Sunday morning, November 30, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on April 26, 1944, in Van Wert, to Neil Prichard and Wanda Jane (Kieger) Prichard, who both preceded him in death.

James Prichard

James graduated from the Ohio City-Liberty High School in 1962. Following graduation he worked at the Marsh Supermarket cutting meat. He happily married his high school sweetheart Sandra “Sandy” (Wise) Prichard on June 21, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 spending 13 months in Korea along the DMZ, after the Army he worked for his dad at the Ohio City Meat Locker which he later owned and operated.

He worked at the Ohio City Manufacturing in Ohio City, Reynolds & Reynolds in Celina a short period, before going to work at Aeroquip-Eaton where he retired from after eighteen years. He was blessed with two sons which he was equally proud of, he admired their abilities to fix almost anything, especially anything with motors. James and his sons loved going to Colon, Michigan fishing and especially their trips to Minnesota including his wife on some of the trips. He enjoyed feeding cattle and later bucket calves along side his son, Keith and wife Michelle also Sandy. James really enjoyed NASCAR and spending time in his shop building things out of wood, especially oak and walnut. Loving his meat was a passion and his Mt. Dew Pop. Sandy & Bugs spent many hours working outside in the barn with the horses.

James was very proud of his whole family and their accomplishments. His granddaughters and great granddaughters brought him many smiles. So very thankful for this last Thanksgiving which was celebrated early where the whole family were all together. It was his idea that the younger ones would do all the cooking and they did a terrific job. This brought him also many more smiles resulting in a very special time with memorable pictures.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; one son, Keith M. (Michelle) Prichard of Rockford; a daughter-in-law, Karla Prichard of Rockford; four granddaughters, Chloe (DJ) Kunkler of Celina, Sophie (Jake) Horner of St. Marys, Emma Prichard and Ellie Prichard both of Rockford; two great-granddaughters, Myla Horner and Freya Kunkler; one sister, Neila (Ronnie) Allmandinger of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Chris Lee Prichard, and one sister, Ginger (Bill) Abbott.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with visitation starting at 2 p.m. that day. Interment will take place at a later date at the Woodlawn Cemetery of Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the Wounded Warrior Project or the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.