Local man pens new holiday book

VW independent staff/submitted information

Just in time for the holidays, Van Wert resident Joe Ginter has completed his new book, “The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969” — a holiday tale about four siblings creating out-of-the-box Christmas memories.

Due to an extremely cold Christmas Eve in 1969, the four Gilbone siblings were forced to make efficient use of their living room couch to execute their Christmas traditions. But some Dickensian surprises made this Christmas Eve unforgettable.

In 1981, Ginter authored the book “I Wanted to Be Famous” in an attempt to make his mark in the comedy renaissance of the late 1970s. 39 years later, Ginter, enlisting the help of his fifth-grade language arts students, authored the four Ditchmen books. Now retired after 34 years of teaching, Ginter crafted a hilarious Christmas tale to help readers reminisce or learn about the year 1969 and to receive a message of hope for the future.

The latest book is described as a unique and memorable Christmas tale.

“It’s Christmas Eve, 1969,” Ginter begins. “It is important that you remember these two things: It’s Christmas Eve, and it’s 1969, or this is all for naught. If you were not alive yet in 1969, you must imagine a day without the internet, mobile devices, social media, Bluetooth, 911, video games, and so much more. If you wanted to talk to a friend, you most likely had to talk on a phone that was connected to a wall in a room where everyone could hear your conversation. If you happened to share the same circuit with neighbors, they could listen to your conversations. This was known as a party line, which could, at times be quite embarrassing and more of a party pooper.”

Readers can purchase “The Christmas Couch: Surviving a Zany Christmas Eve in 1969” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.