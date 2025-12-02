Prep roundup: girls basketball, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Crestview 49 Upper Scioto Valley 21

MCGUFFEY — Crestview held Upper Scioto Valley to single digits in each quarter, including a single field goal in the first and third quarters, and the Lady Knights picked up their first win of the young season, 49-21 on Tuesday night.

Crestview (1-1) seized control in the first quarter and led 14-2 at the end of the period, with Kaci Gregory and Peyton Hoffman each tossing in five points, plus a pair of baskets by Haley McCoy. McCoy added two more buckets in the second quarter and Crestview extended the lead to 27-11 at halftime. Gregory added seven points in the third quarter and Lillie Best added five points to push the lead to 39-13 entering the final period.

Gregory finished with 12 points, Hoffman added 10, followed by Best (nine points) and McCoy (eight points).

Crestview will begin NWC play at Lima Central Catholic Thursday night.

Paulding 44 Lincolnview 31

A big fourth quarter by Paulding and guard Estie Pease powered the Panthers by Lincolnview 44-31 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 25-25 entering the final period, but Pease scored 13 of her game high 17 points in the quarter. Kiera Breese led Lincolnview with 16 points.

Paulding led 11-10 after one quarter, but Lincolnview enjoyed a 20-17 lead at halftime. Breese and Kassidy Hammons each hit a trey in the second quarter.

Paulding (3-0) will travel to Bryan on Thursday, while Lincolnview (1-2) will host Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday

Bowling

Lincolnview, Lima Sr. split

DELPHOS — Lincolnview’s Aubrey Ricker rolled a 190-177-367 series and the Lancers defeated Lima Sr. 2371-2216 at the Delphos Recreation Center on Monday. Abby Dannenfelser finished with a 192-150-342 series, followed by Hadley Goins (89-147-336), Gwen Goins (140-142-282) and Lilly Holdgreve (141-95-236). Lima Sr.’s Arianna Compton topped all bowlers with a 203-181-384 series.

Owen Dannenfelser led the Lancer boys with a 248-197-445 series but Lima Sr. defeated Lincolnview 2923-2861. Grayden Clay had a 170-236-406 series, followed by Pacey Early (188-194-382), Zach Newell (170-160-330) and Logan Block (177-140-317). Lima Sr. was led by Cooper Twining (224-224-448).