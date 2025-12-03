Bell ringing volunteers…

Team members from Van Wert Manor volunteered their time this week as Salvation Army bell ringers, supporting the organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Staff members Elaine Barnes, Director of Nursing; Sierra Rostetter, RN; Shante Norton, RN; Shenett Dewitt, Activity Director (all pictured above), along with Kim Ellis, Business Office Manager; Katie Mosier, LPN;and Amber Showalter, LSW, proudly represented the facility as they greeted shoppers and encouraged donations that support local families. Funds raised through the campaign remain in Van Wert County, providing assistance with food, housing, utilities, and emergency services for individuals and families in need. Bob Barnes photo