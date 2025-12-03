Changes announced for boys hoops games

VW independent sports

The Saturday, December 6, boys basketball game between Van Wert and Delphos St. John’s that was postponed by inclement weather has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 16, at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.

The time has been changed for this Saturday’s Lincolnview at Continental boys basketball game. The junior varsity game will now tip off at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game.