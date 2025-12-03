Jackie L. Blue Vibbert

Jackie L. Blue Vibbert passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at St. Annes Hospital in Toledo.

She was born on August 13, 1956, in Van Wert, the daughter of L. Jack and Patricia (Thatcher) Blue, who both preceded her in death.

On August 6, 1977, she married Jimmy D. Vibbert and he preceded her in death on August 15, 1993. In addition, she was preceded in death by stepdaughter MaryJune Vibbert.

Jackie was a lifelong Cubs fan and loved the Buckeyes. Her grandkids were always in her heart.

Jackie is survived by her twin daughters, Kathie and Kiersten Vibbert of Celina; sisters, Cathie Blue and Cindy (Brett) Throne of Columbus, and brother Steven {Mary Kay) Blue of Toledo. Also surviving are stepsons, Andy Vibbert of Ossian Indiana, Marion Vibbert of Celina, and Jimmy (buddy) Vibbert of Van Wert; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services and a memorial will be set at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home in Toledo.