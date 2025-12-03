Pigskin Pick’Em: state title games

SCOTT TRUXELL

Here we are – Week No. 16, the last stop on the OHSAA football playoff trail. Seven games will be played in three days at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Among other things, this year’s field features two championship game rematches, a game with two Mr. Ohio Football candidates, one MAC school, and a northwest Ohio school making its third straight title game appearance.

Last week, I went 1-1 with my area state semifinal picks. I correctly picked St. Henry over Columbus Grove, but I was wrong with my pick of Coldwater, as the Cavaliers lost to Hopewell-Loudon. Both games were close. Entering championship weekend, my playoff record is 30-6 (83.3 percent) and my overall season record is 201-42 (82.7 percent). Here are my picks for each state championship game, listed in the order they’ll be played.

Division II

Avon (13-1) vs. Cincinnati Anderson (14-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.

State championship weekend (okay, Thursday really isn’t the weekend) will start with a rematch of last year’s Division II title game won by Avon 20-13.

Avon’s only loss came in Week No. 2, 25-22, to Spruce Creek, Florida. Otherwise, the Eagles really haven’t had a close game all season. In some ways, they appear stronger than least year. Anderson has had a few close calls but the Raptors enter the game 14-0. In fact, it’s the second straight year Anderson has entered the title game undefeated. It’s tough to repeat as champions, especially against a team that was the opponent in the final game last year. Having said that, I kind of want to pick Anderson but I’ll go with the Eagles in the championship opener.

The pick: Avon

Division IV

Glenville (11-3) vs. Shelby (14-0), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Van Wert fans remember both of these programs, having played the Tarblooders in the regional finals in 2022 and the Whippets in the regional quarterfinals in 2023. At least to me, this is one of the more intriguing matchups. Glenville’s three losses have come to Avon, Lakewood St. Edward and Akron Hoban, all three very high-caliber (and larger) competition. Shelby has a dynamic quarterback in Brayden DeVito, who has over 12,000 career passing yards and over 4,500 career rushing yards. He’s a Mr. Ohio Football candidate, as is Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson. I know a lot of people think Shelby is the favorite in this game, but I can’t see the Tarblooders losing it.

The pick: Glenville

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0), Friday, 3 p.m.

It’s the third straight year these two teams have met in the Division III title game. Bishop Watterson won it last year and Toledo Central Catholic claimed the title the year before. I’ll go with the Eagles to repeat.

The pick: Bishop Watterson

Division I

Cincinnati St. Xavier (11-2) vs. Olentangy Orange (14-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

This is a tough one to pick. Fun fact: St. Xavier head coach Scott Specht is 4-0 in championship game appearances, so there’s that. For the most part, Orange has rolled through the regular season and the playoffs, including an eye-popping 28-0 win over Lakewood St. Edward in the state semifinals. Quite honestly, I’m not sure who the favorite is in this game, but I’ll go with Orange to win it, although a strong case can be made for St. Xavier to leave with the gold trophy.

The pick: Olentangy Orange

Division VII

St. Henry (13-1) vs. Hillsdale (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Hillsdale was last year runner-up after losing to Marion Local 74-0 in the championship game. Now, the Falcons get to face another MAC school, St. Henry. The Redskins held off Columbus Grove 13-10 to get to the title game, while Hillsdale rolled by McDonald 41-14. I think this game could actually be pretty entertaining, but I’m going to go with that MAC strength of schedule to be the difference in this one. It’ll be close, but the Redskins will need to make for a big gold trophy in the trophy case.

The pick: St. Henry

Division VI

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

I have to admit – I’m surprised Hopewell-Loudon is here. The Chieftans found themselves down 10-0 to defending state champion Coldwater, but came back to win 20-18 in last Friday’s state semifinal matchup. Kirtland hasn’t had a close game all season and in my book, the Hornets are the favorite to win the game and the title. It’s the 14th championship game appearance for Kirtland, who lost to Coldwater in last year’s title game. I’ll be shocked if they lose a second straight chance at the championship.

The pick: Kirtland

Division V

Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Will the third time be the charm for Liberty Center? The Tigers lost to Ironton in last year’s championship game and fell to Perry in the 2023 title game. Many people thought this year’s championship game would be a rematch between Ironton and Liberty Center, but the OHSAA removed Ironton from the playoffs several weeks ago, making Liberty Center the presumptive favorite. But hold on – Wheelersburg is no slouch. In fact, the Pirates beat Ironton 24-15 in Week No. 6 and they’ve outscored their four playoff opponents 144-26. Liberty Center has plowed through all opponents, with the closest game being a 33-14 win over Archbold in the regular season finale. I think this game, the finale of state championship weekend, will be a bit closer than people realize, but I say yes – the third time is the charm for the Tigers.

The pick: Liberty Center