DeWine vetoes teen worker bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would have let 14- and 15-year-olds work later on school nights. The announcement was made late Wednesday night.

Senate Bill 50 would have allowed teens to work until 9 p.m. on school nights with permission from their parents or legal guardians. Current state law prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from working beyond 7 p.m. during the school year. It also conflicted with the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from working before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. during the school year. Those standards apply to large businesses, while those with annual revenue of less than $500,000 are exempt.

“I believe it unwise to provide for 14- and 15-year-olds to work, on a school night, that late at night,” Governor Mike DeWene said while announcing the veto. “I see no compelling reason to deviate from current law. I believe the current law has served us well and has effectively balanced the importance of 14- and 15-year-old children learning to work, with the importance of them having time to study.”