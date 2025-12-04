Girls hoops: Cougars fall, Knights win

VW independent sports

Kenton 44 Van Wert 29

The home opener and WBL opener for Van Wert was a close one in the first half but Kenton pulled away for a 44-29 win on Thursday.

The Cougars trailed 11-8 after one quarter, with five of Van Wert’s points coming from the foul line. Jazz Florence scored the only basket of the period, a three pointer. Kenton (3-1, 1-0 WBL) led 17-15 at halftime, then outscored the hosts 17-8 in the third quarter for a 34-23 lead. Sydney Payne scored seven of Kenton’s third quarter points, then added six more in the final stanza and finished with a game high 14 points. Florence led Van Wert with 11 points, including three triples.

Van Wert (0-3, 0-1 WBL) will return to action at Spencerville on Tuesday.

Crestview 62 Lima Central Catholic 11

LIMA — Crestview overwhelmed Lima Central Catholic in the Northwest Conference opener at Msgr. E.C. Herr Gymnasium, 62-11 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights scored early and often and led 27-4 after the first quarter, with Kaci Gregory scoring 14 points on a pair of treys, two baskets and two foul scouts. Crestview extended the lead to 39-9 at halftime and 49-11 after three quarters. Much of the second half was played with a continuous clock.

Gregory led all scorers with 22 points, Lydia Grace added 10 points and Peyton Hoffman added eight.

Crestview (2-1, 1-0 NWC) will host Fort Recovery on Tuesday.