Kinsey named Ohio Mr. Football

COLUMBUS — Gnadenhutten Indian Valley senior Grady Kinsey has been named 2025 Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. He is the 39th winner of the prestigious award.

Kinsey is only the third Mr. Football award winner from Eastern or Southeastern Ohio, joining Zanesville’s Ronald “Buster” Howe in 1987 and Athens’ Joe Burrow in 2014.

Gnadenhutten senior Grady Kinsey was named 2025 Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. OHSAA photo

Kinsey totaled 107 points in the statewide voting by OPSMA members to finish just ahead of Shelby senior quarterback Brayden DeVito, who was the runner-up with 96 points. Kinsey and DeVito will be teammates at the Air Force Academy next year.

Kinsey, a 5-foot-8, 205 pound running back and linebacker, ranks first in Ohio High School Athletic Association history with 133 career touchdowns, ranks second in total points (840), is third in career rushing yards (8,607) and third in single-season touchdowns (50). His 3,278 rushing yards in 2024 rank ninth.

Kinsey led his Indian Valley team to the 2024 Division IV state championship and to the Final Four in 2025. Off the field, he ranks third academically of 123 students in his senior class. He has a 4.25 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski finished third and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange senior quarterback Levi Davis was fourth. Additional finalists included Akron Archbishop Hoban junior Brayton Feister, Liberty Township Lakota East senior Ryder Hooks, Cleveland Glenville senior Cincere Johnson, and Pickerington Central senior Rocco Williams.

The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

The All-Ohio teams will be announced beginning Monday.