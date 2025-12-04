Sophomore interest in Vantage Career Center is high

Superintendent Rick Turner (right) shares information, while Board President Tim Fitzpatrick listens. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A change in the campus visitation schedule has led to well over 300 high school sophomores applying to attend Vantage Career Center next school year.

During Thursday night’s brief Vantage Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner noted instead of January, sophomore visitation was moved to mid-November and registration opened shortly afterward.

“We currently have a strong enrollment with 369 incoming juniors registered for next year and 11 of our 18 programs already have waiting lists,” Turner said. “We will begin working with our associate schools in February, after the January 28, 2026, priority application deadline, to process the applications.”

Turner also noted there has been a wave of interest in the adult education CDL program.

“This surge is likely increased by a recent federal review that found 44 percent of CDL training schools nationwide are not meeting federal regulations and are being shut down until they comply,” he explained. “Schools in Ohio are among those affected. Our program’s commitment to quality is evident – we already had a recruiter from an Illinois-headquartered company stop by this week, specifically asking for our trained drivers.”

Turner also said work continues on renovations for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, which will be located in the former Thomas Edison building, across the street from the main campus. He said crews are digging footers for the north-end addition and cutting the interior floor to accommodate new plumbing and concrete piers for the second-floor loft.

Other updates by Turner included the number of inclement weather hours remaining (29), or 4.8 days, and he said plans are firming up for Vantage’s 50th anniversary celebration ceremony, which is scheduled for January 26.

In a written report, High School Director Ben Winans said the annual Veterans Day flag sale fundraiser, held by Vantage Student Ambassadors, raised $407, which will be donated to Fort Jennings Legion Post 715. He added the Toss-A-Toy campaign is in full swing. Proceeds from the flower sales, lab donations, and individual donations will again be used to buy toys this Christmas season for less fortunate families in the area.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said the CDL program received renewal from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and she said virtual reality headsets that were purchased for the police academy have been received and training completed.

In personnel matters, Reesa Rohrs was approved as dental curriculum coordinator, while Alexis Hoyt (nursing faculty assistant) and Karen McGilton (adult education workkeys tutor) were approved by the board.

Two resignations were accepted – math instructor Greg Puthoff, effective at the end of his current contract, and full time substitute Cindy Bowsher, effective March 1, 2026.

In other business, the board:

Approved a substitute list of certified employees and revisions for high school and adult education operations for the remainder of the school year.

Accepted an easement and right of way agreement with AEP Ohio.

Approved out-of-state and overnight travel for Adult Education Director Angie Fahy and Adult Education Office Coordinator Kendra Sentelike to attend the CEO Reaffirmation – Orientation and Candidate Academy conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 26-May 1, 2026.

Was introduced to new Community Relations Coordinator Tessa Laing.

The board ended the meeting with an excutive session to discuss personnel and after adjourning, board members enjoyed their annual holiday dinner.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. The organizational meeting will be held first, followed by the regular monthly meeting. A tax budget hearing, as required by law, will be held at 6:15 p.m. Current Board President Tim Fitzpatrick will serve as president pro-tem at the organizational meeting.