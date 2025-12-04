Thornell going to state for FFA

By Emily Lichtle/Crestview FFA reporter

CONVOY — Crestview FFA is proud to announce that Dakota Thornell has advanced to the State Job Interview Contest, where she will compete in Division 5 on Friday, December 5, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

Dakota Thornell

Dakota has had an impressive season, earning second place at sub-districts, first place at districts, and first place in state prelims, securing her place among the top competitors in Ohio. Dakota explained that she was inspired to compete thanks to the encouragement of Mrs. Ericka Gibson, and she prepared through a practice interview with Principal, Ms. Mimi Myers. Thornell thaned Kerry Koontz for her CEO paper from the summer to help prepare her.

One of the most challenging obstacles Thornell faced during this journey was navigating the technology for state prelims. The most rewarding experience has been meeting other FFA members in the same CDE and learning from their advice and perspectives. She shared that she is both surprised and excited to advance to the state level and hopes to make Crestview proud. She also emphasized how valuable this competition is for building real-life job skills that will benefit her far beyond FFA.

Thornell thanked the community for their support, her FFA members for helping her prepare and celebrate her accomplishments, Mrs. Ericka Gibson for believing in her, and the FFA members she has met along the way who have helped her grow. Crestview FFA congratulates Dakota on her outstanding dedication and wishes her the best of luck as she competes at State.