VWATRA hosting holiday luncheon

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will meet for a holiday luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, December 12, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. The festive luncheon meal cost is $15 and includes chicken broccoli Alfredo with breadstick, side Caesar salad, and drizzled cheesecake, along with coffee or tea. Due to the busy schedule of events at Willow Bend, meal reservations are needed by 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 9, and can be made to Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

Sounds of the holidays will greet attendees as VWARTA member/musician Cindy Gardner and fellow musician Olivia Cox will share their talents before/during the luncheon. Guest speaker Anita Carvajal, Executive Director of Love INC (In the Name of Christ) in Van Wert County will share her experiences with the many gifts and efforts existing in the Van Wert County area for those in need this holiday season and throughout the year.

Consider inviting a fellow retired educator to attend this special luncheon and program.