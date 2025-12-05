Brumback Library a winter wonderland

Submitted information

The Brumback Library is pleased to announce that the Evergreen Garden Club has once again transformed the library into a festive winter wonderland for the holiday season. A beloved tradition that began in 1993, the Garden Club’s annual decorating brings warmth, beauty, and holiday spirit to patrons of all ages.

This year’s theme, “Heaven on Earth,” features elegant white and silver décor placed throughout the library, with a special emphasis in the historic Main Reading Room. Visitors will find shimmering accents, peaceful winter touches, and thoughtfully arranged displays that highlight the bibrary’s architecture while creating a serene and uplifting atmosphere.

The Evergreen Garden Club has transformed the Brumback Library into a winter wonderland. Photos submitted

“The Evergreen Garden Club’s creativity and dedication make the library feel magical every holiday season,” said staff at The Brumback Library. “We are so grateful for their continued partnership and the joy their work brings to our community.”

The Evergreen Garden Club is currently welcoming new members. Individuals interested in gardening, floral design, or community service are encouraged to learn more about joining. To explore membership, visit the club’s Facebook page at Evergreen Garden Club Van Wert, or contact The Brumback Library, which will gladly connect you with a current member.

The Brumback Library invites everyone to stop in, enjoy the beautiful holiday displays, and celebrate the season with the community.